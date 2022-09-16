DeMarr Lowe Thomas

Killeen resident DeMarr Lowe Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, after a 28-year-old woman reported the assault to the Belton Police Department on Aug. 8.

A woman who was a regular customer at the Belton massage business where the owner allegedly sexually assaulted her told police she was inappropriately touched in her groin area and sexually assaulted, an arrest affidavit said.

