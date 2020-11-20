A Temple man is sought by authorities after a pursuit that involved Lampasas game wardens ended in Copperas Cove Thursday.
Robert Westly Morris, 40, is still currently at large, according the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The wardens responded to a call about criminal trespass, and when they arrived, the two men fled the scene.
Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove, was arrested on a criminal mischief charge and is held in the Lampasas County Jail, according to the release.
Game Wardens are working with the Copperas Cove Police Department, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety in the investigation.