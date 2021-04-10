Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez is still experiencing lingering symptoms nine months after his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Hernandez, his wife, daughter and niece all tested positive during the first week of July.
“I have no idea how I got it, because I followed all of the guidelines. I even wore gloves in the beginning,” the Temple native told the Telegram. “It’s contagious. I understand that. But I was baffled because I couldn’t understand how I got it.”
Following his diagnosis, Hernandez posted a video to Facebook to let his fans know he was doing all right.
“I put out a little video over my phone and put it on Facebook. It caught fire and got over 900,000 views,” he said. “It was a hard time for all of us … but the video, I think, helped some people understand how bad COVID-19 is.”
The 80-year-old musician — who hopes people understand that COVID-19 still poses a danger — said his illness, like many, seemed manageable at the beginning.
“In the beginning, it felt like the flu,” Hernandez said. “I had a fever, and I just kept putting ice packs on my neck and head to bring the fever down.”
But the five-time Grammy Award winner detailed how his symptoms continually increased in severity — a progression he called “a terrible experience.”
“I was sweating terribly, I was unable to eat from nausea and … I had the shakes so bad that I couldn’t hold a glass of water without spilling it,” he said.
Yet Hernandez said things got scarier.
“When my breathing started getting short, I was concerned, of course … but by the third day I really got scared,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to have to go to the hospital and get onto a respirator. I don’t know if I can pull through this.’”
Although Hernandez’s health has improved in the months since, he doesn’t believe he has fully recovered.
“I don’t think I’m 100 percent,” he said. “I’m finding out that there’s still the shortness of breath. Hitting and holding the note is not there for me like it was before and … I think I lost like half a step in range. I don’t know if that’ll come back or not.”
As he continues to recover, Hernandez is encouraging his fellow Americans to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I try to make people understand that the vaccine won’t kill you, but COVID-19 can,” he said. “So you guys need to get that vaccine!”
Returning to his roots
With the United States’ fully vaccinated rate reaching nearly 20 percent Friday, many Americans have resumed personal travel again. This weekend, Hernandez joined many on the road when he and La Familia headed to Cameron on Saturday.
“Cameron was where I had my first paid job in 1955,” he said. “We played a sock-hop at C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron.”
Hernandez made $5 from that show.
“That was 65 years ago and I find myself going back to some of the places where I started … some of the little dance halls that are still there,” he said. “It’s just amazing to see.”
When Hernandez returned to Cameron on Saturday, he did so as a decorated and accomplished musician. He told the Telegram prior to his performance that he was excited to perform some of his earlier work.
“I’m looking forward to performing seven songs that I did back in the ’50s and ’60s,” he said. “I’ve been able to record 70 albums … and it’s just been incredible.”
In the decades since that Cameron gig, Hernandez said he has come to a realization: Central Texas has his heart.
“I’ve traveled all over the United States, Europe, Japan and some parts of Mexico. … But I discovered that I’m a country boy,” he said. “No matter where I’ve gone, I’ve loved Temple. I love the people, and it has been a really good place for me to raise a family.”
An American story
Hernandez’s extensive musical career and life stories, which include his childhood as a cotton picker, are chronicled in “¡No Llore, Chingón! An American Story: The Life of Little Joe” — a 2020 biography written by Emma González.
“The book is about Little Joe, but it’s more than that. It’s about my family,” he said. “They’re all my heroes.”
The book, which took 18 months to write, recently won first-place biography during the International Latino Book Awards. More than 200 judges evaluated the text.
“I’d like for the readers — especially the young readers — to understand our culture, and to understand all the hardships that our great-grandparents and grandparents had to overcome,” Hernandez said. “I went through segregation, discrimination and everything that this country offers minorities … and I knew that this story would relate with hundreds of thousands of people.”
Despite being a five-time Grammy winner, Hernandez said his greatest achievement has come through González’s penmanship, which he said is being considered to be made into a movie.
“What’s really gotten me excited, honored and proud is the fact that (the book) will be in the Library of Congress for generations to read,” Hernandez said.
“That, to me, is the pinnacle of all things I’ve done.”