A Belton man accused in the 2019 brutal attack of a woman was indicted by a grand Jury Wednesday after police said he exposed himself to two teens while out on bond.
Larry Don Carroll Jr., 35, was indicted on a charge indecency with a child, a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Nov. 10, 2021, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department learned Carroll had allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl.
The girl told deputies she had gone to her backyard to tend to her animals when she saw Carroll, her neighbor, on his back porch performing a sex act.
The girl’s mother went outside to investigate and corroborated her daughter’s account.
As part of the investigation, deputies learned of another incident that involved the woman’s 15-year-old daughter.
“She (the 15-year-old) was on her back porch on the early morning taking her dog out,” the affidavit said. “She saw a shadow on her neighbor’s back porch. (The teen) stated that while she was looking at the shadow, a flashlight came on, illuminating her neighbor.”
Carroll was arrested in February after an arrest affidavit was signed by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on Feb. 14.
Court records show that Carroll was released from the Bell County Jail July 17 after his bail was reduced in half, from $200,000 to $100,000, by state District Judge John Gauntt of the 27th Judicial Court. Carroll had been jailed for about two years on an aggravated assault charge from 2019.
During that incident, Carroll allegedly struck a woman he was dating on her head and upper body with his hands and then used a metal door, a brick wall and concrete to further hurt her, according to an affidavit.
A court docket showed Carroll is scheduled to enter a plea in the assault case on April 4.
Carroll previously spent time in prison for two convictions: a 2004 Bell County aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case and a 2014 Milam County animal cruelty with a deadly weapon charge.
Carroll remained at the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of a $50,000 bond since his arrest for the indecency charge in February.