Temple College will continue to offer mostly online instruction for spring 2021 classes with the exception of a few courses than require hands-on skills learning.
Registration for spring 2021 classes starts Nov. 2 and continues through Jan. 15, according to a news release. Spring 2021 classes begin Jan. 19.
“We feel this plan allows us to continue keeping our faculty, staff and students as safe as possible,” said Temple College President Dr. Christy Ponce said in the release.
Students who register for 12 or more credits by Dec. 15 may be eligible for $300 coronavirus emergency aid grants. The grants can be used to cover expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
Temple College offers more than 60 certificate and degree programs, as well as dual credit courses for high school students and continuing education classes for adult learners. The college’s core curriculum classes transfer to all public four-year colleges and universities in Texas, the release said.
Advisors are available online and through chat to help students enroll without coming to campus. For more information, visit www.templejc.edu.