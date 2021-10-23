The Temple College Humanities Series will present a panel discussion on enhancing civil discourse this week.
The discussion — “Enhancing Civil Discourse: Applying the Communication Principles Inherent in Rhetoric, Debate and Dialogue” — will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 301 of the Newton Science Building. It is free and open to the public.
According to a news release, the discussion will include a panel of five communication experts who will provide an overview of the current state of civil discourse and then focus on how the communication strategies of rhetoric, debate and dialogue can inform the practice of civil discourse in the classroom and community.
Audience members will be led through interactive exercises during the discussion.
The panel will include three TC faculty members: D. Kirkland, chair of the Department of Speech, Humanities, Drama and Dance; Dr. Derek Mudd, assistant professor of speech and drama; and Agostine Trevino, associate professor of government. Other panelists will be Vicki Moultry, professor of communication studies at Central Texas College in Killeen, and Cathleen Ferose, speech and debate teacher and coach at Round Rock Christian Academy in Round Rock.
The discussion will also be available through Zoom. For information, contact Kirkland at d.kirkland@templejc.edu.
The school’s Humanities Series started in 2008 and is designed to educate and entertain the Temple community while enhancing the humanities emphasis at the institution.
For information, call 254-298-8555.