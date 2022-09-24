Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival

Marina Thomas holds a turkey leg Friday for Kelan Fisher as he takes a bite during the Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival in downtown Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — The fifth annual Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival in downtown Belton got off to a good start this year, Judy Garrett, the city’s manager of tourism and retail development, said Saturday afternoon.

