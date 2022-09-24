BELTON — The fifth annual Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival in downtown Belton got off to a good start this year, Judy Garrett, the city’s manager of tourism and retail development, said Saturday afternoon.
“We were packed last night and we’re expecting a bigger crowd today,” she said a little before noon.
The 1st Cavalry Rock Band opened the event at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by The Damn Torpedoes at 7 p.m.
For the Saturday segment, W.C. Clark lit up the stage at 11 a.m. Clark was followed by The Blue Louie Band at 1:30 p.m. Texas Flood Band was set to close out 4-7 p.m.
Garrett said there were 14 food trucks at the festival, but only 11 in the bacon-inspired food competition. These food trucks prepared a bacon dish that people sampled and voted on.
Karen Stagner, secretary of the Belton Lions Club, said the Lions were selling tickets for a secondary portion of the competition — the people’s choice.
If someone bought 25 tickets, they could “spin the plate,” she said, to win a free lunch with the club, a monogrammed plaque and a commemorative plate with “all our signatures on it.”
Many people strolling about the square drifted across to the Water Street Artisan Market, which is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, weather permitting.
Betty Reicherk of Temple, who always brings her eggs, mustang grape jelly and barbecue sauce, said it had been busy.
“We have regular customers and a lot of people just wander around and they buy,” she said.
Cherry Bush of Temple welcomed people to “Ty’s Treats,” those being the treats that her dog, Ty, has approved of.
“My sweet potato jerky is a substitute for rawhide,” she said. “These are good for their digestive system.”
She also displayed slices of dried cucumber and squash.
“It’s all natural,” she said. “No chemicals are added.”
She had okra and banana chips, but only a few red bell peppers, which she said were really good.
Lorna Phifer of Belfalls welcomed people to her layout of handmade jewelry and fall-related crafts.
She had many necklaces, bracelets and earrings.
“I use a lot of beads and chains,” she said. “I work with leather, too. This is all I do now. It started out as a hobby and now it’s a business.”
She recently retired from working for Veteran Affairs, she said.
“I like to get out and socialize,” she said. “That’s my biggest thing, getting out and seeing the people. That’s the thing I miss about the VA. I don’t see my people anymore.”
Laura Long of Temple showed off her handmade tote bags and other items. She tries to come to the market every Saturday, she said.
“It’s kind of a hobby,” she said. “It got me out of the house. It’s a therapy more than anything else for me, just to get out here and mingle with people.