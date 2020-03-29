Residents who live or drive in South Temple might soon see a new — yet old — connective street open up.
The Temple City Council discussed during a workshop the possibility of reopening a portion of the intersection of Cottonwood Lane and Oakdale Drive, which was previously closed off in 2005.
The intersection had the west side of Cottonwood closed after some residents complained about the amount of traffic going through the neighborhood.
City officials said residents steadily have requested the reopening of the intersection between the two roads for years — leading to the need for the Council to discuss the issue.
“The city has received requests fairly regularly through the transportation department that we review this case and we investigate reopening Cottonwood Lane,” Assistant City Manager David Olson said. “Realistically we have two choices; we can take no action and leave the road closed to through traffic, or (the Council) can discuss the reopening of Cottonwood Lane.”
When the Texas Department of Transportation made changes to traffic patterns along the frontage road of Loop 363 in 2002, more residents started to drive on Cottonwood Lane instead. After pressure from residents, city officials commissioned a traffic study in 2004 to see what could be done to mitigate this increase.
In 2005, consultants for the study proposed five options for the City Council to choose from. Council members chose to block off a section of Cottonwood instead of following any of the recommended solutions.
The city then built a concrete island to block off the westward side of the intersection.
Olson said while that traffic has adapted to the closure of Cottonwood over the past 15 years, there is still a need in the area for collector roads going from east to west.
“As we have gone through that review, what we have found is that there really is no technical reason to close off Cottonwood Lane there,” Olson said. “What we have done is shut down one of only a handful of east-west collector thoroughfares in that area.”
Olson said that if the city did decide to reopen the road, some of the measures discussed in 2005 could be implemented now. These options include narrowing the road and adding traffic bumps or buttons along a section of the road.
Olson said that those who want to see Cottonwood Lane reopened at the intersection are mainly residents who do not live in the area but who drive through.
Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents the area, said she had concerns about reopening the section of Cottonwood because of how much traffic it would bring into the area. While she can remember a time when residents were upset about both the road and the solution, Long said she has not talked to anybody living around the closed off street who still opposes the barrier.
“It just think that we are going to offend a lot of people who live on Cottonwood who got over being offended 20 years ago,” Long said. “It just seems logical to me that we would want to encourage traffic to get onto Midway going to Interstate 35 or from 57th to the loop and not reroute traffic again now that there is even more traffic in this part of Temple than there used to be.”
City officials said they will start talking to residents living around the intersection to get their opinions once the COVID-19 pandemic starts to settle down and city employees can meet with residents.