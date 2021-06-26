Three people were left injured Saturday afternoon after a shooting in Temple, according to police.
Temple Police Department officers responded to a call at 2:37 p.m. in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Lane near Club Paradise and found three victims of a shooting as a result of an altercation, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release.
All three were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life threatening, according to the release.
If you have any information with regards to the case, please contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.