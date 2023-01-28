The first round of SkillsUSA challenges for aspiring young adults began Saturday at Temple College. The event brought students’ knowledge and skills to the test, working first hand with volunteer professionals in the workforce.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry professionals working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The nonprofit national education association serves middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students preparing for their respective careers.
Students gathered around the “staging area” in one of the campus’ buildings as they were each signed in and accounted for.
Makayla Thomson, Jisella Wightman and Anastasia Rittenhouse sat together at a table anxiously awaiting the day ahead.
“I’m nervous but honestly excited,” Thomson said. “It’s great to be here with friends though. I’ve been confident about this for a long time so I’m ready.”
The three contestants are working toward the criminal justice career field. With an intense work environment in the real world expected, Wightman appreciates getting a head start in hands-on exposure.
“It’s good experience to compete in anything you are interested in,” Wightman said. “You can get a glimpse of a day in the life of what it’s like to be out in the field before you commit to anything. This is a great opportunity.”
After a few moments, Stephen Phelps, division director of Business and Career Professions and Criminal Justice department chair at Temple College, got everyone’s attention. He requested teachers, parents, staff, mentors and other on-lookers to exit the building and wait in a separate building until the challenges were over.
“Is that it?” a mentor asks Brenda Stanford, SkillsUSA board member, as he prepares to leave. “The kids are on their own from here on out?”
“Yes sir! Don’t worry, they will be fine,” Stanford reassures him. “They’ve worked hard for this.”
Students will compete in over 30 areas including advertising design, audio/radio production, building searches, criminal justice, crime scene investigations, cyber security, dental assisting, felony traffic stops, firefighting, health occupations, nurse assisting and forensic science.
Stanford told the Telegram that it took all last year for the students to get to this point to compete. Challenges will be completed in sections, with a focus on health and occupations and criminal justice for Saturday, masonry next week, individuals planning to run for office the next week and so on.
“There are several hundred students competing,” Stanford said. “There is major stuff at stake for them and they all know it.”
Tayler West and Cassidy Hausam, two students going the criminal justice route, enter a felony traffic stop simulation in which the suspect has a firearm. The duo, tested by Temple Police Officer Cody Close, perform the stop to the best of their knowledge, drawing out their firearms in self defense and instructing the suspect to exit his vehicle. Once the suspect is detained by Hausam, West leads the way to check the vehicle for people, weapons and other evidence.
Across campus, aspiring firefighters are timed as they go through an obstacle course set up inside a gymnasium that includes taking equipment up several flights of steps, setting up ladders, tying rope and pulling people out of a fire.
Inside another building, future crime scene investigators wear protective gear as they seal off and examine a body and test items for fingerprints.
The students competing at Temple College will do so mostly for recognition and a nice addition to their resume. First- and second-place winners will move over to state competitions where they can walk out with jobs, gear and full-ride scholarships.
“The competition allows for career and technical faculty to work directly with community partners in the evaluation of skills that students have gained through their ISD’s,” Phelps said in a news release. “Students are exposed to practitioners from the field that are filling the roles that these students aspire to.”