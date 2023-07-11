Rotary marker

Rod Henry, a member of Rotary Club of Temple, measures a historic marker for a cover. The marker will officially be unveiled during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jackson Park’s Rotary Fountain.

 Photo courtesy David Stone

A new Texas Historic Commission marker honoring the Rotary Club of Temple for its first 100 years of service will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jackson Park.