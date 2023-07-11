A new Texas Historic Commission marker honoring the Rotary Club of Temple for its first 100 years of service will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jackson Park.
The marker is located at the Rotary Fountain on the park’s south side at the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Jackson.
“The 100th anniversary of Rotary Club of Temple was in 2021,” said Rod Henry, a member of the service organization. “There was a lot going on then, and we considered placing the marker in other locations. But we ultimately decided Rotary Fountain was the ideal location.”
The Rotary Club has a long history with Jackson Park dating back to 1935. That year, the club provided a fountain and landscaping, plus a walking and sitting circle at the popular northside park.
Passing years were unkind to the fountain, and club member Barbara Bozon championed a restoration project in 2002.
“It was pretty much dilapidated before we started the restoration,” Bozon said. “It was in poor shape. The city put in benches and vegetation in the circular area, and Temple’s Dana Macaulay landscaped the area for his Eagle Scout project. According to Henry and Bozon, the Rotary Club still meets at the park on a regular basis for cleaning and maintenance work.
“We go out twice a year and do some cleanup work,” Bozon said. “Over the years we’ve done some landscaping, planted some plants and painted over graffiti.”
According to the new historic marker, the Rotary Club of Temple “first united under one goal of improving the community on April 19, 1921, when several Waco Rotarians met with 22 interested Temple men to formally organize.”
The club focused on education in its early days and created a student loan fund in 1922. That fund later evolved into a Rotary scholarship program. During World War II, the club contributed a greenhouse to McCloskey General Hospital — now the VA Center — to provide therapy for recovering soldiers.
Originally a males-only club, a 1987 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed women to join.
Henry said Saturday’s ceremony will be brief.