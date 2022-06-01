A former head volleyball coach at Temple High School faces misdemeanor charges after she was videotaped drinking alcohol with minors.
Alyssa Monae Cataldo, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with three counts of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to minors, all Class A misdemeanors. She remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $9,000 in bonds.
Her arrest came after Temple Police Department officers were conducting surveillance Tuesday on a home in the 3300 block of Bordon Drive in Temple.
“The warrants stem from an incident on May 16, 2022, where a video shows Cataldo consuming alcoholic beverages with minors,” Temple Police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Officers conducted a traffic stop when Cataldo left her residence and was informed of the warrants for her arrest, she said.
Cataldo was book into the jail Tuesday afternoon, records show.
Cataldo worked as the head volleyball coach and a physical education teacher at Temple High School. She was hired Aug. 2, 2021 and worked for the Temple Independent School District until Friday, district records show.
“TISD was made aware of an off-campus incident involving a now-former staff member (with) alcohol and minors,” district spokesman Jon Wallin said Wednesday. “The district immediately reported the incident to law enforcement and the staff member is no longer employed by TISD.”
The district announced May 12 that Anna Anderson, an educator with 12 years coaching experience, would be the new head coach of the Tem-Cat volleyball program.