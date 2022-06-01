CAMERON — Two people received minor injuries after a helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon at Cameron Municipal Airport, police said.
The incident occurred at about 2:55 p.m. at the airport, about two miles north of the Milam County seat.
A pilot and a passenger were injured, Cameron Police said.
After the crash, a man rushed to the helicopter to extinguish a small grass fire as fuel leaked from the damaged helicopter.
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigation as well as the Federal Aviation Agency, officials said.
Responding agencies included Cameron Police Department, the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department, and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.