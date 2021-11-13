BELTON — This was not your average tea party.
For one thing, there were a lot of young, beautiful women running around, some in glittering fairy costumes and some in princess gowns. Coming to meet them were scores of cute little girls dressed in their own princess outfits. In the background rose the music of “Beauty and the Beast” and other Disney movies.
Called the Princess Tea Party, this all took place Saturday in the combination auditorium and cafeteria of North Belton Middle School. It was hosted by the Belton High School Magic Belles.
Julie Martin, secretary of the Magic Belles Boosters, said about 100 girls came to the morning tea party and about 120 in the afternoon, each child accompanied by an adult.
“This is our fourth year to do the Princess Tea Party,” she said. “It’s become more popular and we sold out for the event this year.”
This fundraiser is specifically for travel expenses for the American Dance/Drill Team National Competition at North Texas State University in Denton in March.
“Tinkerbell and Friends” was this year’s theme, she said. For the tea party, the seniors dressed up as Disney princesses and the underclassmen dressed as fairies. The routine was for the little girls to be greeted by a princess, talk with her, be photographed with her and have her sign their autograph book. Then they would sit down for a snack and watch a dance performance by the Belles.
Rachel Hill, director of the Magic Belles, said the seniors were dressed as Snow White, Jasmine, Elsa and other characters.
“We’re going to have a tea party and a sing-a-long, and send each little girl home with a bottle of pixie dust,” she said.
Serena Ylostalo, a junior, was dressed as Rapunzel from “Tangled.”
“It’s really fun,” she said. “I really enjoy it.”
She’s been in the Belles since she was a freshman.
“We will go to a few camps before we go to Denton,” she said. “We usually stay about an hour and a half after school, four times a week. I really enjoy dancing and it’s a place where I can do what I love. Maybe it will turn out to be a career.”
Later she said she would be leading the sing-a-long with “When Will My Life Begin?”
“They came because they want to have a good time and meet their childhood role models,” she said.
She said her sister, Bailey, a freshman, also is in the Belles, on the junior varsity team.
“I’m on the varsity and I’m an officer,” she said.
The officers lead in practice and choreography routines, she said.
Serena carried a little green frog named Pascal, which represented a chameleon in the story.
“He’s my best friend,” she said.
Martin said there are 33 Magic Belles. They perform at halftime for the Belton High School football games. In the spring, she said, they go to dance competitions.
Her daughter, Macy Martin, a senior on the team, came to the tea party as Sleeping Beauty.