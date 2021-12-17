A Temple man was indicted on a felony charge Dec. 8 after police say he stabbed his brother just a few days after he was released from prison.
Albert Mitchell Jr., 70, of Temple was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
On Oct. 9, Temple Police Department officers interviewed a man with a visible injury and blood on his clothes who allegedly told them he was attacked by Mitchell, according to an arrest affidavit.
During an interview, the man told officers that Mitchell was staying at his residence after being released from prison and attacked him when he asked him to move something off the floor, the affidavit said.
The man said he was struck with a closed fist multiple times and when he tried to run away, he was struck from behind and fell down.
“When he looked up, he saw (Mitchell) standing over him with a knife,” the affidavit said.
The victim told officers he was able to get away when he told Mitchell he would go sleep in a park and went to the police station instead.
As part of their investigation, officers contacted Mitchell at a residence on the 800 block of South Henderson Street.
“Eventually, he spoke with officers and stated he and his brother had a fist fight,” the affidavit said. “Officers did a protective sweep of the house and discovered a significant amount of blood.”
Mitchell was arrest at the scene and taken to the Bell County Jail where he remains in custody in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
Court records show Mitchell was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1994 for aggravated robbery and was released Oct. 8.
Other indictments
• Matthew Lee Vargas, 35, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Derek Sherrill, 27, of Temple, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Fabian Fiso Jr., 19, of Harker Heights, burglary of a building.
• Jonathan Albaladejo, 22, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Xavier Torres, 40, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• John Burgess Greenway, 26, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
• Brenton K. Caldwell, 46, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Russell Black, 39, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Quinn Phillips, 37, of Temple possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Patrick Stoglin, 43, of Bartlett, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Anica Reyes, 31, of Taylor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Geronimo Flores, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.