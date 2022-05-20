Temple College will hold a grand opening ceremony for its newly-completed SkillsUSA Prototype Lab at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
The facility, which is located in Room 545 of the Watson Technical Center on campus, was funded by a $15,000 grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement last year.
“This amazing opportunity through Lowe’s provides our SkillsUSA chapters with more resources to support CTE and hands-on learning,” Chelle Travis, SkillsUSA’s executive director said in a news release. “These grants remove financial barriers to excellence and ensure that SkillsUSA chapters have quality resources for the betterment of our CTE programs and projects.”
Students in Temple College’s SkillsUSA Science Technology Engineering and Math Club authored the grant proposal with Sandra Melendez, who serves as chair of Temple College’s Department of Engineering Technology.
“We are very thankful to Lowe’s for supporting these students and their efforts,” Melendez said. “This new lab will be integral to Temple College and the communities we serve as we grow our engineering technology programs.”
Although all of the SkillsUSA projects that are funded by Lowe’s are student-led and centered around the development of personal, workplace and technical skills, the SkillsUSA Prototype Lab will be unique.
It will feature six stations for designing, engineering and building prototypes, and will be equipped with new hand and power tools — equipment that includes band saws, scroll saws, table saws and drill presses.
“In our new engineering technology degree plans, we will integrate and utilize the lab in the students’ creation of new products,” Melendez said. “We plan on offering ‘invent-it’ classes for the community in the future.”
However, members in the Temple College SkillsUSA STEM Club, which was named a Gold Chapter of Distinction, have already had several opportunities to showcase their innovations.
During the SkillsUSA Texas College/Post-Secondary Competition last month in Houston, Jennifer Ognibene, the club’s president, and her team won a first place award for their “Handibat” design — a device that would allow children with disabilities to play baseball.
The engineering technology student developed the idea after watching several family members, including her son, were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
“Due to my background, having three brothers and one son with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, I have a true passion for making adaptations for people with disabilities,” Ognibene said. “All of our hard work paid off and … we will continue to improve the Handibat design as we advance to the SkillsUSA National Conference Competition (this summer) in Atlanta.”