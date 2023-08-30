Show you care through service projects.
The United Way of Central Texas will host its 22nd Day of Caring on Friday, Oct. 6, with volunteers participating in service projects throughout the community.
“From painting and landscaping, to reading to children, United Way volunteers will take on a variety of service projects throughout Central Texas, primarily in Belton and Temple areas,” the agency said in a news release.
“Day of Caring promotes the value of volunteerism and demonstrates that neighbors helping neighbors can create positive change in the lives of Central Texas children, families and seniors,” United Way of Central Texas said.
Nonprofit agencies are asked to submit project requests by Sept. 9.
The agency is also seeking volunteers to complete projects, and asks community members to register by Sept. 16.
“Day of Caring is an opportunity for our community to come together and address the issues that matter most to them,” said Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development at United Way of Central Texas. “Day of Caring mirrors the work that United Way of Central Texas does year-round.”
“Meaningful community solutions require real and lasting change that benefits everyone,” Greene said. “This is only possible when people from all walks of life are willing to roll up their sleeves and go where their time and talent is most needed. We are blessed to live in a community with so many caring people who are willing to serve.”
In 2022, Day of Caring volunteers completed 26 projects in the community.
For more information, call Greene at 254-778-8616 or visit www.uwct.org to register.