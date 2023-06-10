A Killeen man faces three felony charges in connection with a vehicle attack on his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and Belton Police officers.
Jacob David Bauer, 20, was indicted on the three charges May 31 by a Bell County grand jury.
On May 3, a woman called the Belton Police Department and said Bauer, her ex-boyfriend, was chasing her in his vehicle after nearly attacking her and her current boyfriend with a wrench in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2020 Heights Drive in Harker Heights. She said they fled from the parking lot and Bauer followed them in his vehicle.
A Belton Police sergeant advised the dispatcher to tell the woman “to come to the Belton Police Department parking lot for their safety,” an arrest affidavit said.
Along the way, she said, “Bauer rammed his vehicle” into the vehicle driven by the woman’s boyfriend. That assault occurred on FM 2410 in Bell County, the affidavit said. The vehicle showed noticeable damage to its right rear panel.
Bauer then showed up the Belton Police station, wanting to talk with the woman.
“Bauer pulled into the parking lot and (the sergeant) advised he attempted a traffic stop on Bauer’s silver Infiniti,” the affidavit said. “Once (the sergeant) activated his emergency lights, Bauer fled in the Infiniti at a high rate of speed.”
Bauer reported drove recklessly, running stop signs and nearly striking another vehicle.
The sergeant attempted to deploy a stop stick tire deflation device, which caused Bauer to “slam on his breaks and turn to avoid officers,” the affidavit said. “Bauer then continued to evade officers and while trying to leave the police parking lot, Bauer’s vehicle nearly struck (a detective) multiple times.”
The detective was forced to take evasive maneuvers to keep from being struck, which caused his patrol unit to strike a tree. Two other officers had to exit their vehicle for their safety.
“Bauer’s vehicle finally came to a stop with multiple officers behind him to prevent his escaping,” the affidavit said. “The suspect was arrested. Officers would advise that a wrench-type tool was located in the suspect’s vehicle.”
Bauer was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday, charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. His bonds total $330,000, records show.
Bauer also faces a probation revocation.
On Feb. 17, Bauer was placed on deferred adjudication probation for six years by Judge Wade Faulkner of the 478th District Court related to an indecency with a child charge.
In that instance, a 15-year-old Killeen girl told a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy that on Aug. 8, 2021, Bauer “held her down in her bedroom” and inappropriately touched her and kissed her against her will, according to the arrest affidavit.
Bauer is scheduled to appear before Faulkner for an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. June 21. A revocation hearing is planned for 9 a.m. on July 19, court records show.