BELTON — A Bell County jury will not have a witness’ sworn statement available to them when they decide the fate of the two women accused in the 2018 shooting death of Temple resident Issac Kohlhaas.
Kayla Sebey was taking out trash at the Murphy USA gas station on the night of Dec. 8, 2018, when Killeen residents Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22, allegedly shot and killed Kohlhaas, 18, during a drug deal.
Both women — each facing a first-degree felony murder charge — are being tried together in a Bell County courtroom.
Sebey testified on Tuesday that she saw a car pull up to the parking lot at the Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, and witnessed two people exit the vehicle and a man collapse while heading towards the entrance.
She said she could not identify anyone since it was dark and initially described the suspects as two men in her statement to Temple Police officers on the night of the homicide.
Her testimony continued Wednesday morning and was scrutinized by Swint’s defense attorney Zachary Boyd and Brent’s defense attorney Michael White.
During cross-examination by Boyd, Sebey implied others might have influenced her sworn statement provided to police at the scene.
When Bell County Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan tried to enter the document into evidence for the trial, Boyd objected, prompting an argument between the two attorneys heard by 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie.
Duskie found the defense’s argument compelling and denied the document’s entrance into evidence available to the jury.
Next on the stand was Temple Police Department K-9 handler Andy New.
Boyd didn’t wait for the witnesses to be sworn in before he stood before the judge to ask that New be excluded from testifying.
“This witness was seen yesterday talking to other witnesses as he was leaving the courthouse,” said Boyd, citing an order given by Duskie during jury selection that prohibits witnesses in the trial from talking to anyone about the case.
Duskie said the witness was not sworn in before his testimony. However, since New was not in the courtroom during any opening statements or other testimony, he was allowed to testify.
The judge warned the attorneys to ensure they told their witnesses about the no-communication rule to prevent further issues.
New, a night shift patrol officer on December 8, 2018, testified that he responded to the scene of the shooting.
“Paramedics were trying to perform first aid on him (Kohlhaas),” New said. “We tried to identify everyone on the scene.”
As part of his testimony, New said he saw a white Chrysler passenger car with a door opened about 50 feet away from the victim.
“When the victim was on the ground, there was a trail of blood from his location to the door of the car,” New said. “He was bleeding from his face and had blood coming out of his mouth.”
His testimony continued about processing the scene and gathering information from bystanders.
“I recovered a bag of marijuana underneath the victim,” New said. “There was a spent shell casing in the back seat. It was in plain view from the window.”
New said no gun was recovered at the scene and testified to not seeing the two defendants at the scene.
Kohlhaas was shot and killed on Dec. 5, 2018, when he was robbed during a drug deal, according to an arrest affidavit. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest and succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
On Tuesday, Forensic Examiner Dr. Elizabeth Ventura testified that Kohlhaas died due to a single gunshot wound to the chest that damaged his heart and lungs.
Brent reportedly shot Kohlhaas while Swint drove the getaway car, an arrest affidavit said.
Brent and Swint left Texas after the shooting. Brent, who had a Bell County arrest warrant from another case, was later arrested in Columbia, S.C. Brent was extradited to Bell County on Jan. 28, 2019.
Swint was arrested in Fort Collins, Colo., on Dec. 18, 2018, and brought back to Bell County.
Both remained jailed in Bell County. Brent’s bonds total $1,220,000, which includes two misdemeanor charges and two motions to revoke probation. Swint is held on a $1 million bond, jail records showed.