Police are working to clear an 18-wheeler that struck the median on northbound Interstate 35 near Nugent Avenue in Temple.
Drivers can expect delays due to lane closures, the Temple Police Department tweeted Friday morning.
In Salado, both sides of the interstate are clear following a night filled with accidents involving 18-wheelers, the village said on Twitter.
Texas Department of Transportation crews brought in heavy equipment to break up the ice build up and make the highway passable, the village said.