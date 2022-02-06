The challenge with telling Bell County history is where to begin, how to begin and how to edit. The challenge becomes even more daunting when dealing with artifacts, images and interactive displays that span 16,000 years.
Oh, don’t forget to produce this all in-house with a modest budget.
The work was worth it. This past Thursday, the Bell County Museum received the John L. Nau III Award of Excellence in Museums for its “Discover Bell County” permanent exhibit.
Located on the first floor of the former Belton Carnegie Library, 201 N. Main St., “Discover Bell County” is a permanent exhibit that encompasses the first floor.
The Nau award was among the top honors given to museums, preservationists, historians and volunteers during its annual “Real Places 2022” conference in Austin this past weekend, sponsored by the Texas Historical Commission and its non-profit partner, Friends of the Texas Historical Commission.
Created in 2002, the award recognizes an individual in the museum field for significant achievement in the areas of historical interpretation, museum education, and conservation of collections and/or community involvement. Named for former THC Chairman John L. Nau III, the award includes a monetary stipend for the honoree’s museum.
“Discover Bell County” is a reimagining of the museum’s previous permanent exhibit “Passport Through Time” produced in 2000 and that won similar THC recognition and awards in 2001. “Passport” was a chronological tour through the county’s key events and figures — from indigenous peoples to railroads to modern medical advancements.
Over the past two decades, more information and artifacts became available. Museum staff spent more than two years researching, planning and building the new exhibit by creating a theme-based history exhibit, embracing intentionally inclusive storytelling and including works of art by women in Bell County.
“Discover” presents Bell County history under four broad themes: The Land; Agriculture and Ranching; Transportation and Industry; and Education and Culture.
The monumental changes — establishment of railroads, activation of Fort Hood and the creation of the lakes — are included. However, the exhibit does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, such as slavery and worker exploitation by the railroads. By 1860, about a quarter of the county’s population were enslaved people. In later decades, union strikes often resulted in bloodshed.
Also on view are the stories of civil rights activist B. Kay Hornsby (1906-1989), astronaut Bernard Anthony Harris Jr., medical groundbreaker Jesse Ibarra (1906-1989), and choreographer and dance pioneer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), music pioneer and “the father of funk” Joe “Tex” Arrington (1935-1982), and ragtime composer Scott Joplin (1868-1917).
“These efforts follow current museum standards challenging museums to create exhibits that reflect their communities,” Hampton said.
Another plus for the new exhibit: Focus on women and especially nationally recognized women artists.
“Prior to the creation of ‘Discover Bell County,’ the museum had no space to permanently exhibit works from Ella Mewhinney and Marie Cronin, both fantastic artists from Bell County history,” he said. “Developing a space to honor these women in art was an important accomplishment for the museum.”
The new exhibit has a repurposed area that includes a text panel on Mewhinney (1891-1962) and Cronin (1867-1951), featuring several of their paintings.
“This visitor-centric approach allows the visitor to digest all or part of the exhibit in a single trip,” Hampton said. “Each themed area helps visitors learn about broad social, cultural and economic trends beyond the boundaries of Bell County.”
The result has been a source of pride for the community and the museum, Hampton said. “I believe we have a model to create a meaningful history exhibit on a modest budget,” he said, giving much of the credit to the museum’s staff who researched and wrote the exhibit panels rather that outsourcing the work.
“I personally wrote text for 40 panels,” he said. “We believe everything we have done with this exhibit will benefit our communities, visitors and small museums in Texas.”
However, he predicts that “Discover Bell County” will always be a work in progress as the area continues to grow. “The museum staff realizes that this work is not finished in the exhibit and will continue adding untold, inclusive stories in the future,” he said.
What may surprise first-time museum visitors is the variety of displays available. Now on exhibit in another part of the museum complex through June 10 are the watercolor paintings of Pvt. Charles J. Miller, a visual diary of his military service in the South Pacific theater during World War II.
A self-taught artist, Miller (1906-1994) sketched nearly 700 scenes of a soldier’s life, and 120 are featured in this exhibit. He drew the familiar horrors — the firefights, the destruction, the wounded carried back from battle — but also less-documented moments: the boredom, the distraction, even silliness.
He drew on whatever he had available, from large sheets of paper to the insides of cigarette cartons, and painted with children’s watercolor sets. With these humble materials, Miller created powerful works of art, full of wonderful color and skilled draftsmanship, with dramatic action and keen observation.
Miller’s vivid images bear witness to the everyday life of the servicemen who fought in the South Pacific theater. They present a unique first-person perspective that is more personal and direct than even much of the photojournalism from the era, offering an emotional account of one man’s experience of the war.
Accompanying his works are World War II artifacts from the museum’s collection.
Providing leadership for the opening were Edgar Odom of Killeen and Jack Oliver of Salado, both World War II veterans; and civilian aides to the Secretary of the Army Emeritus Jean and Bill Shine, Diane Connell and Fort Hood leadership.