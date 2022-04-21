A Temple teenager was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after allegedly sexually abusing a dog and fatally stabbing the canine with a knife.
Gregory Moseley Lopez III, 18, faces charges of bestiality, a second-degree felony, and cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony.
Temple Police Detective Kenneth McCrae responded to Temple High School on Feb. 16 for a report of a video circulating showing a student abusing a dog, according to an arrest affidavit.
“I spoke with Lopez at the high school and asked him about the video,” McCrae said in the affidavit. “Lopez first denied the allegations but later admitted to cutting the dog with the knife and then sexually abusing the dog. Lopez also stated that the dog was deceased the next day.”
McCrae watched the video and saw the abuse. He determined that the abuse occurred on December 2021 at Lopez’s residence and obtained a search warrant to retrieve the dog’s body.
“The state of the dog’s corpse was consistent with what Lopez stated that I would find,” McCrae said. “A necropsy was later performed by a licensed veterinarian who concluded that the abuse described by Lopez was consistent with the manner of death of the animal and would have resulted in serious bodily injury to the dog and caused the death of an animal.”
The video was reported to the Temple Police Department by a school administrator.
Jon Wallin, a spokesman for Temple Independent School District, said a staff member was made aware of an incident that occurred off-campus during non-school hours and reported it to law enforcement.
Lopez, a senior, was enrolled in Temple ISD from August 2009 until Feb. 17, Wallin said.
Lopez was held at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $250,000 bond.