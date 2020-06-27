Jason Stuart Bernal has a new court-appointed attorney to represent him for two counts of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the 2017 Lake Belton boating deaths of Temple residents Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, and her father, Patrick Oliver.
Belton attorney Steve Lee was appointed Thursday to represent Bernal, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Friday.
Bernal’s previous attorney, Barrett Thomas of Waco, filed motions March 17 in the 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding. According to Thomas’ motions, Bernal was financially unable to continue payments for his defense — but that wasn’t his fault, according to Thomas.
“It is true that my firm was granted a withdrawal in the Jason Bernal case,” Thomas said. “Due to the unsubstantiated charges levied by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Bernal has lost his job, his savings and his livelihood. He simply could not afford to maintain private defense counsel and costly experts necessary for his defense any more.”
Thomas’ firm believes in Bernal’s innocence, he said.
“The deaths of two young people in Bell County is an absolute tragedy, but ruining another life over an accident is just a third tragedy,” Thomas said. “People claim that one is innocent until proven guilty. While that may be true in legal theory, the collateral consequences of even a criminal charge can be severe and life-altering.”
Rejected plea deals
In 2018, Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple offered Bernal the opportunity to ask Gauntt for probation instead of going to trial — if he would plead guilty to intoxication manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. She pointed out that intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years, and someone sentenced for criminally negligent homicide can go to prison for two to 10 years.
Bernal rejected the offer, after which Strimple said the DA’s office would enhance the intoxication manslaughter charges from second-degree felony offenses to first-degree felonies if Bernal continued to reject the offer. Strimple pointed out that if found guilty of a first-degree felony, a person can be imprisoned for life or from five to 99 years.
Bernal rejected the offer again.
Thomas pointed out to Bernal that the district attorney’s original offer of eight years for criminally negligent homicide and 12 years for intoxication manslaughter was no longer on the table.
Suspect’s life affected
Thomas, who became Bernal’s attorney in June 2017, talked about the changes in Bernal’s life.
“As a family man himself, his heart is broken over the fact he was involved in such an accident,” Thomas said. “Less important, but equally damaging, is the fact that his professional career has been put on pause and likely ended. This has all occurred before he has even been tried for the offense he is alleged to have committed. A man on the lake for a day with his family — who did not blow over the legal limit and who was sober enough that officers asked him to move the boat after the accident — has lost everything before getting to even tell his side of the story. That is a true tragedy as well.”
Thomas’ firm will do what can be done pro bono to help represent Bernal, he said.
Neither Bernal nor Lee returned Telegram messages Friday.
Tragic incident
The boating incident occurred June 23, 2017, near a ramp at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton.
Kaitlyn and her father were swimming at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton when she got caught up in a houseboat’s propellers as Bernal reportedly backed it up in the shallow water, officials said. Her father was critically injured while trying to assist his daughter.
Kaitlyn died of injuries at the scene. Oliver, 37, died from his injuries on July 6, 2017.
An arrest affidavit said a witness told investigators he watched as Oliver and Kaitlyn were pulled beneath the boat when it went into reverse.
Bernal said he backed up the boat but yelled “clear” before he did. He said no one responded. Bernal admitted to investigators he couldn’t see over his three-story boat, the affidavit said.
Adrianna DeLeon is Katlyn’s aunt, and remembers June 23, 2017, as the day that would forever change her family’s life, she said — the day a stranger stole the lives of her two family members.
“The day my sister lost the love of her life and only daughter as a result of another’s carelessness,” she said.
DeLeon said she is fighting for justice in the case.
“Unfortunately, all I can do is help keep their memory alive and pray for time to heal our broken hearts. Still waiting for a court date. Still praying for justice.”