Temple Fire & Rescue teamed up with Troy Volunteer Fire Department to put out a blaze Tuesday afternoon in North Temple.
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said that at about 1:28 p.m., seven firefighting units and 19 first responders went to the 7500 block of Pegasus Drive to a structure fire.
“First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a large pile of rubbish and two portable buildings,” he said. “Firefighters quickly knocked the main body of fire down. However, the two small portables are a complete loss.” Also on scene, he said were the Troy fire department and Temple and Troy police.
Firefighters continued to extinguish areas still burning within the pile of debris as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
No injuries associated with the fire were reported as of press time.
The fire is under investigation.