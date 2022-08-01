BELTON — After last week’s 150-acre Dog Ridge fire, Bell County Commissioners decided to leave an existing burn ban in place.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt told the commissioners Monday that he though it went without saying that they should keep the burn ban in place.
“The weather is not looking favorable still,” Mahlstedt said. “The next week out we are looking at (temperatures in) the low 100s and upper 90s. There is a 24% chance of rain Wednesday evening but, as we all know, we will know it if we get it.”
A map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday continued to show more than half of the county under extreme levels of drought.
The drought monitor also showed a section of west Bell County under exceptional drought, the highest level. The eastern section of the county, according to the monitor, is under severe drought.
At the commissioners meeting, Mahlstedt and others thanked the multiple other agencies who helped out with the Dog Ridge fire last week
Mahlstedt said officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire, though they think it could have started due to a trash pile that was burned.
While it was previously reported that no structures burned in the fire, Mahlstedt said it was later found that a single-wide trailer did burn.
Though the trailer was occupied, Mahlstedt said there were no civilian injuries as a result of the fire. He said that one sheriff’s deputy and a firefighter did receive heat-related injuries.
The fire did burn an estimated 1,500 vehicles at Budget Wrench-A-Part, Mahlstedt said.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who also works as a volunteer firefighter, thanked Mahlstedt for his leadership during the fire and organizing various agencies who responded.
“Firemen are a different breed, they all have their go in them and are ready to run into a burning building for fun,” Whitson said. “They can be hard to direct sometimes, but all of the agencies cooperated very well. A lot of people don’t understand, you have got to determine what to let burn and what not to let burn.”
County Judge David Blackburn said he looked at the Bell County Communication Center’s report on the number of grass fires in July.
In July, Blackburn said, the center reported a total of 304 wildfire events in the county. He pointed out that this was a large increase to the next nearest month in the past five years, which was July of 2020 that saw 200 fires.
“The numbers validate what we all know and see out there,” Blackburn said. “It is very hot, very dry and we are experiencing lots and lots of wildfires, more than any time on record, at least for the past five years, in a single month. I expect the total (fires) this year … will far and away exceed the total number for (any of) the past five years.”