Get your hiking boots ready, two of Bell County’s most popular spots — Belton Lakeview Park and Chalk Ridge Falls Park — reopen for day use today.
Belton’s Miller Park, just east of the Belton Dam, also will reopen today.
Ken Shuler, civil engineering technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the three parks will be open for day use only.
The swim beach at Temple Lake Park — one of the favorite parks to stop, unwind and have fun — opens Friday, and is the designated swimming area, Shuler said. Other day use areas at Bell County lake parks will open Friday.
Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control will be in place at these facilities. If these restrictions and guidelines are not followed, recreation areas could be forced to close again.
A concerted effort has been made in Bell County to halt the spread of COVID-19.
“The park rangers have been overwhelmed when trying to civilly control the groups and to maintain social distancing,” Shuler said. “That's why the parks were closed again. It created liability issues.”
Signs are being printed to inform visitors of the rules.
Park visitors disobeying the policies have found “creative locations to park and leave their vehicles,” Shuler said. They’ve left them in subdivisions and along park access roads, which restricts traffic down to one lane. That makes it difficult for traffic to pass by and leave, he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott, in a news conference Tuesday, urged everyone using parks and water areas to continue to practice social distancing. That includes wearing masks and staying at least six feet away from people who aren’t household members.
No entry fees or tags will be needed during this period of time to limit physical contact between park visitors with gate attendants, Shuler said.
Playgrounds and group shelter areas will remain closed until further notice.
The Corps realizes area residents have been locked in their homes and want to come out — but they also want to be safe, Lake Manager Ronnie Bruggman recently said.
Reservations for campsites will be available to be made again no later than June 1, Shuler said, but no exact date was known Wednesday. Campground reservations must be made in advance.
Last weekend, people parked their cars on streets near Temple Lake Park, prompting the Temple Police Department to remind residents that the park was closed.