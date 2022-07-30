BELTON — Kerri Pearson, a mother to three Belton ISD students, is one of the many stakeholders who would like to see the district improve the current safety measures and strategies at its 18 schools.
During two days of School Safety Task Force meetings this week, Pearson — whose children attend Belton High, South Belton Middle School and Chisholm Trail Elementary — and hundreds of others had the opportunity to give district leaders recommendations about how they can do just that.
Each meeting lasted approximately two hours.
“I think these meetings, as a parent, are encouraging to see,” Pearson told the Telegram. “Our district is wanting voices from all the different stakeholders in our community. It’s showing that our district is trying to be proactive.”
With each person came a different insight or perspective on school safety — a priority after the Uvalde school massacre on May 24 and the on-campus stabbing death of Belton High School senior Jose “Joe” Ra-mirez on May 3.
“We talked a lot about getting students more involved in school safety,” Pearson said. “I think a lot of times it’s the responsibility of the teachers and administrators … but students are really the highest population we have in the building. So having students more involved in things like putting together safety groups or having safety committees or what not was a good idea that we had.”
Christy Chandler, principal at Lakewood Elementary in West Temple, also enjoyed bouncing ideas off each other with her fellow small group members.
“We started out getting a lot of background knowledge about what the district is currently doing and from there we did some small group work,” she said. “Each group brainstormed as many strategies as we could come up with and are now doing a little bit of analysis on each of those strategies to see what the purpose is, what we think will really come out of it, and what the difficulty of implementing it is.”
Chandler — whose group included a student, people from other levels of education, and a law enforcement officer — was eager to share some of the ideas they had began mapping out.
“One thing that came out of our group that I hadn’t thought about was how we’re all blessed to have Fort Hood so close,” she said. “A lot of us have Adopt-a-Units and people who come out to volunteer on campus. The idea was to use those volunteers in a different way and see if we could partner with them to maybe have more presence on campus. I also didn’t know that first responders can come eat free at any Belton ISD school. So those are just other ways that presence could occur.”
Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said he was pleased with how the School Safety Task Force meetings went.
“We had community partners from all our different groups and had some really great conversations,” he said. “There was some debate and some pretty heavy topics being discussed, but the bottom line was that each group had some in-depth talks about school safety and that’s really what we wanted to get everybody here for — to get our parents, teachers, students, mental health professionals and our law enforcement all in a room and to tell us what’s important to them.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith agreed and emphasized how student learning experiences are enhanced through community engagement.
“Bringing a variety of voices — students, parents, staff and law enforcement — to the table to discuss safety is going to further strengthen our schools because each voice is contributing to the conversation. We’ve heard great ideas the last two nights,” he said. “We are very appreciative of this group. The participation and engagement of everyone here shows just how committed the BISD community is to our students and staff and to one another. It makes me really proud as a superintendent.”
Morgan emphasized how some of the recommendations could be implemented without Belton ISD school board approval.
“We may say, ‘Hey, we don’t even need to wait on that. We’re going to get with our principals right now and go ahead.’ If it’s a change that’s a great idea, one we’re not currently doing and it’s easy to implement, we may roll with it right away,” he said. “Other ideas that would require extensive planning, extensive training and lots of resources to pull off would be the things that our school board would have to be involved in.”
Although the meetings on Thursday and Friday had a great representation of Belton ISD stakeholders, Morgan would like to hear even more voices.
“We always want to hear what our families have to say, so if there’s things on your mind it’s always a great idea to reach out to us in Belton ISD administration,” he said. “We’re always listening and looking for ideas from other people’s perspectives.”
Pearson plans to be among those encouraging more people to get involved.
“I think parent education on safety procedures that are already in place can be good, so I definitely will be encouraging more people to get involved,” she said. “I hope that we can just make school as safe as possible for all the grade levels. I hope that nothing (bad) ever happens again.”