Bell County residents who need to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 3 election will have a chance to do so this weekend — and they won’t even have to leave their cars.
Irene Andrews, a Texas Silver-Haired Legislator, organized the county’s second Voter Palooza, an event focused on boosting voter registration numbers.
Voter Palooza is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at seven drive-through locations throughout the county.
The drive-through voter registration event will take place at Chuck’s BBQ, 8205 W. Adams Ave. in Temple; Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St. in Temple; the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton; Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd. in Harker Heights; Purser Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights; Dollar Tree Plaza, 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen; and Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
“We will register voters, in real time, from the safety and comfort of their vehicles,” Andrews said in a news release. “Just drive up and a (volunteer deputy voter registrar), wearing a face mask, will hand you a clipboard and pen through your window. It takes less than two minutes to complete the form and you may keep the pen.”
The last time Voter Palooza was held was in 2018, and residents registered to vote at nine Starbucks across the county.
“We encourage anyone who has recently moved to Bell County, or has changed their address, or may have changed their last name through marriage or divorce, to register or update their registration information,” Andrews said. “If you have not voted in a while, can’t remember if you registered or just want to guarantee that you will be able to vote in this presidential election, go ahead and re-register.”
Bell County already has broken voter registration records. At least 208,845 residents are registered to vote, according to the Bell County Elections Department.
That is 21,679 more registered voters than the 187,166 who were signed up for the 2016 election.
The county’s numbers will likely continue to grow in the coming days. The last day to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 5.
Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.