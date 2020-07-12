Temple College will use a $50,000 COVID-19 grant to help train workers in essential businesses, the school announced.
Temple College’s Business and Continuing Education Division received a Special Initiative COVID-19 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission, according to a news release.
The funding will be used to provide training for workers in essential industries such as health care, manufacturing and information technology, as well as businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19 or who are retooling their business processes in response to the coronavirus.
Companies can receive up to $2,000 worth of training per employee, including employees who have been furloughed or laid off. Temple College will provide the training or contract with a third party to provide it.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Temple College to provide our local businesses, health care providers and employers with the training they believe will benefit their organizations, their employees and our community,” Jody Askins, executive director of Business and Continuing Education, said. “I’m excited to see the impact of this investment in our workforce.”
Local employers interested in the training opportunity can email at julie.escamilla@templejc.edu or call 254-298-8616.