Bell County’s two vaccination centers surpassed 10,000 combined inoculations on Friday, as the state is slated to receive 520,425 first doses for COVID-19 vaccinations next week — shipments that some local health care providers don’t have tracking information for yet.
“We are set to get another (shipment of) 3,900 first doses, and our first shipment of 3,900 second doses,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram on Friday. “But we will not know when it may arrive until we get the tracking data … usually the day before we receive the shipment.”
Stafford also noted that state officials have not indicated when Bell County’s current vaccination centers — the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. — might receive larger shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Jan. 13, Stafford said larger shipments were expected in the future.
“The state has indicated that there are more shipments and larger shipments coming, and we are working off of that premise,” he said at the time. “We are currently developing a plan for the administration of second doses. My hope is that we will be able to outline that plan next week.”
Bell County is among the state of Texas’ 82 available hub providers focused on “broader community vaccination efforts,” and the Texas Department of State Health Services said they are working to ensure that these centers have the appropriate doses
But DSHS emphasized that vaccines remain limited based on manufacturer capacity.
“So it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccines for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated,” DSHS said in a news release on Friday. “Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with a vaccine every week.”
Bell County officials, on Tuesday, announced the implementation of an online waitlist for facilitating any last-minute availability of these doses with many residents awaiting for the COVID-19 vaccine. Although this new waitlist — available online at tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/ — does not guarantee a dose on any specific day, it allows health officials to more easily contact potential patients about remaining vaccines.
“We will simply go down the list and try to find individuals who can be at the vaccine center within a certain amount of time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday. “The idea is to continue the process of not wasting any vaccines, as, once a vial is opened, we only have a certain amount of time to get that vaccine into an arm and this waitlist will help ensure that we continue to get that done.”
However, Blackburn has stressed how the recently-developed waitlist is not a substitute for the appointment booking process, and urged eligible residents to continue monitoring the health district’s website for future openings.
“The waitlist is not a substitute for booking an appointment,” he said Monday. “The waitlist is just another avenue to concurrently pursue (a vaccine). Please note both the waitlist and the appointment booking process still require you to be eligible under state plan. You must either be (Phase) 1A or 1B eligible to be on the waitlist or to book an appointment.”
The Phase 1A and 1B categories include those aged 65 years and older, and 16 years and older with “certain high-risk medical conditions,” according to DSHS.
Although bookings are paused for individuals looking to receive the first dose of the two-step vaccination, the health district recently launched online scheduling for second doses — a site that can be accessed online through tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/.
Bell County officials have previously said that they are aiming to administer 100 doses each hour, in a drive-through format, at the Bell County Expo Center — 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton — beginning Wednesday Feb. 3.
However, DSHS noted that the rollout of future COVID-19 vaccines could change with other vaccines in clinical trials.
“Additional vaccines are in clinical trials, and Johnson & Johnson could request authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month,” DSHS said on Friday.
Residents can call the health district’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 254-933-5203 for further information, according to its website.