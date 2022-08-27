Anglers for Aiden

Fabian Garcia, 20, of Moody, left, participates in a casting contest Saturday at Cedar Ridge Park on Lake Belton.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

In spite of the low water level at Lake Belton, 70 boats — each holding about three contestants — cast off early Saturday in the fourth annual Anglers for Aiden memorial bass tournament.

