In spite of the low water level at Lake Belton, 70 boats — each holding about three contestants — cast off early Saturday in the fourth annual Anglers for Aiden memorial bass tournament.
“The way the water is — it’s way down — we’re surprised they even showed up,” said Bill Menn of Little River-Academy, one of the organizers.
A lot of area businesses help to support the event, he said, which is held around the end of August every year.
“We’ve got little kids, grown kids, pro fishermen, kids that came out to fish with their dads and their grandpas,” he said. “We have a $1,000 first place prize and a $500 big bass prize. Then we have a fish fry afterward.”
This year’s tournament, held at Cedar Ridge Park, included a casting game contest. There was a tailgate giveaway of toys for the little children and a live auction of fishing-related items.
The tournament is in memory of Aiden Martin of Little River-Academy, who died at age 14 a few days after suffering a head injury in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Sept. 14, 2018.
Menn said Aiden was his nephew.
“It’s hard to do this, but it’s the way we give back,” he said.
After the accident, when Aiden was in the hospital, everyone in the surrounding community came together to help, he said.
J.P. Brazeal of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen approached the family, he said.
“Aiden loved to fish,” Menn said. “What could we do to give back? This is what we came up with. All the money we get goes to scholarships.”
Last year the tournament gave out $10,500 in scholarships to Central Texas schools, he said. This year’s proceeds will go toward 2023 graduating high school students, he said.
Robert Garcia of Moody, one of the event’s organizers and owner of RPG Outdoors, said he and his wife, Angela, sometimes give away bait as small prizes in the tournament.
“This is one big fishing community,” he said. “This is the outcome of all of us coming together to impact someone’s life, whether it’s someone down on their luck or someone who has passed away.”
Dave Urabe of Waco, co-founder of Fish Kid at Heart, a nonprofit, was in charge of the casting competition.
He had been out on the lake earlier, fishing with his son Kenji, 13, and Zach Nicholas, 12. Dave Urabe had to come in to run the casting game. He said they caught one keeper and were hoping for a full-limit catch.
Zach’s father, Michael Nicholas, took Dave’s place in the boat.
Dave Urabe said everyone used artificial lures for the tournament. There was a three-fish limit and the bass had to be 14 inches long.
“Anything over 6 pounds would be a good fish,” he said. “It’s all release. We believe in fish conservation.”
Of Fish Kid at Heart, he said: “Our mantra is we believe kids deserve the outdoors.”
Fabian Garcia, 20, of Moody, nephew of Robert Garcia, said he was helping out with the tournament.