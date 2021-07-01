Safety is urged on Texas roads, lakes and swimming pools as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase the number of highway troopers on patrol today through Monday as part of two initiatives, Operation Holiday and Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort).
Troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or those not wearing seat belts, officials said.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a news release. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”
Operation CARE runs from Friday to Monday, and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.
From Jan. 1 through June 18, DPS recorded 7,036 Move Over, Slow Down violations. The law requires motorists to slow down when vehicles — including police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks — are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.
Operation Holiday, scheduled Saturday and Sunday, will target drivers who violate traffic laws, DPS said. During the 2020 campaign, there were 39,913 citations and warnings. This includes 15,821 warnings and citations for speeding, as well as more than 1,100 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations, according to a news release.
DPS enforcement efforts also included 308 driving while intoxicated citations, 453 felony arrests and 101 fugitive arrests, the agency said.
Boating enforcement
Law enforcement efforts also will take place on Texas waterways with Operation Dry Water planned.
Texas game wardens, the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement officers will be looking for those violating boating laws while under the influence, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
“Operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense which will lead to your arrest and will include jail time, fines, and the loss of your driver’s license,” Cody Jones, TPWD assistant commander for marine enforcement, said. “It also increases the risk of accidents or fatalities on the waterways.”
In 2020, game wardens arrested 193 people statewide for boating while intoxicated.
“Texas game wardens will be out in force to help ensure the public enjoys their time on the water responsibly,” Jones said in a release. “Most of the tragic deaths and serious injuries that occurred in Texas waters last year could have been prevented.”
Fatalities on Texas waterways increased 45% in 2020 from 2019 with 30 boating accidents reported, the agency said. More than 70 percent of boating accidents that occurred in 2020 were on motorboats or personal watercraft.
The highest number of boating fatalities traditionally occur from May through August statewide.
Operator inattention, careless/reckless operation, operator inexperience, wake and alcohol use were among the top five accident causes or contributing factors to injuries or fatalities in 2020, TWPD reported.
State law requires each occupant of a boat or paddle craft to have a life jacket available. Children younger than 13 are required to wear a lifejacket while boating.
In 2020, Texas game wardens issued 641 citations for children not wearing a life jacket — up 11% from 2019. Another 1,821 citations were issued for insufficient life jackets onboard in 2020, up 26% from 2019, TPWD said.
“Simple water safety precautions on Texas waterways include wearing a life jacket, learning how to swim and closely supervising children,” Kimberly Sorensen, TPWD boating education manager, said. “Additionally, TPWD wants to remind you to use your engine cut-off switch, which is a state and federal law, and (take) a boater education class. Know the rules of the waterway and check the weather beforehand. Boaters should also never operate a vessel while under the influence of alcohol.”
Water safety
Water safety is urged by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as the state has seen 80 child drowning deaths so far this year.
“Dozens of children drown each year in Texas in tragic accidents that can be avoided with proper supervision, awareness and preparation,” the agency said in a release.
June was the deadliest month for drownings in Texas so far in 2021, with 12 confirmed reports. There were 11 confirmed reports in May.
Four child drownings, or about 11%, occurred in Central Texas, the agency said.
Emily Schepers, DFPS investigations program administrator, said in a release that children can drown in as little as a couple of inches of water, and at any age, so it’s important to be just as vigilant at home as it is at swimming pools, lakes or rivers.
“Even if they know how to swim, kiddos can hit their heads, or get tired and get into trouble. Know what level of supervision your child needs and make sure you know who will be monitoring them,” she said.
Never leave children unsupervised, and don’t rely on flotation devices to protect children, even in shallow water, Schepers said.
“It only takes one second,” Schepers said. “You turn your back for one second and a child is at the bottom of the pool. It’s a scary situation, but it can be prevented.”
For information on water safety, visit watchkidsaroundwater.org. For additional parenting and safety tips, visit getparentingtips.com.
Fireworks safety
Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Police Department are reminding residents that fireworks are illegal to use or possess inside the city limits.
“Fireworks can cause serious injury, damage to property and distress to pets and neighbors,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said in a release. “While we all want to celebrate Independence Day, it’s best to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals.”
The possession and use of fireworks with Temple city limits are prohibited by an ordinance.
To report illegal use of fireworks within the city, call the Temple Police non-emergency line at 254-298-5500. Officers and fire marshals will be confiscating fireworks and issuing citations to those who violate the city ordinance.
The Police Department announced officers will be on the lookout for those driving while intoxicated.
“We want everyone to have a fun and safe holiday, but there’s no excuse for drinking and driving,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. “Plan ahead so that you don’t put yourself or others at risk.”