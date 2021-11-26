A juvenile male was placed in custody after an aggravated robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Alejandra Arreguin, public relations specialist for the Temple Police Department.
Temple Police officers responded to the call around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of N. 15th St. Upon arrival, the victim advised a male subject pointed a gun at him and struck him on the head before taking his vehicle and cell phone.
The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
After an investigation, officers located a juvenile suspect in the 900 block of Avenue B. The suspect was detained and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.