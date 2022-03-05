A year after being awarded more than $300,000 from a wrongful termination for gender discrimination lawsuit against Baylor Scott & White Clinic, surgeon Jacqueline Lappin is ready to tell her story.
“I want to raise awareness that this misogyny and gender bias is pervasive,” Lappin said. “Most women can’t afford to fight back, the way that there is a double standard. I just had to call it out because it was egregious. I can’t complain about gender inequality if I’m not going to try to do something.”
Lappin said the lawsuit took its toll as it prevented her from openly talking about what happened to her.
“I had to have some distance from it,” she said. “It was a really brutal fight. I wanted to close the book and not think about it anymore. As time went by, I’m now able to talk about it with less emotion. I think it is an important story to tell — especially for women. It’s emotionally brutal.”
Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones said the health care system is committed to a supportive, diverse workplace.
He was asked about the culture at the Temple hospital,
whether there was a “boy’s club” mentality at the hospital, any changes implemented at the facility since Lappin’s departure and what the organization does to ensure women are treated fairly while working.
“We are deeply committed to fostering a workplace where team members feel supported and treat each other with compassion, dignity and respect,” Baylor Scott & White said in a statement through Jones. “Our commitment is foundational to promoting and advancing a strong, inclusive culture, which we reinforce through training, education and other programs across the organization.
Final award documents signed by Arbitrator Catherine M. Stone said Lappin was discriminated against because of her gender.
“I have found that Dr. Lappin was wrongfully terminated based on gender/sex,” Stone said on the document. “The discriminatory conduct appeared to be caused in part by poor communication and application of an implicitly biased double standard against Dr. Lappin based on her sex or gender.”
The documents said Lappin suffered great emotional distress due to her termination.
“The evidence illustrates more than mere worry or embarrassment, but rather a high degree of mental pain and distress,” the documents said. “Dr. Lappin testified that her termination was traumatic and devastating and caused sleeping problems, nightmares, severe humiliation, fear of going out in public, and distress about her professional reputation.”
After a fierce three-year battle of dispositions, arbitration delayed hearings and what Lappin described as former colleagues dragging her name through the mud, she said she powered through to affect change.
“I think this is going to chip away at the misogyny and the disequilibrium,” she said. “If you’re going to complain, you need to be ready to do battle. When I was in (Temple), it was like going back to the Stepford Wives.”
Lappin was awarded $337,866.32 on Feb. 1, 2021. However, she said the check she received from the hospital was a little short.
“They’re missing about $20,000 or $30,000,” she said. “There was the award, but the check was missing (money). They haven’t gotten back to me on that.”
The lawsuit was filed in April 2018 and was resolved about three years later.
“I spent a lot of money,” Lappin said. “I knew going into it that I had to do it because it was so horrible what they did. I couldn’t live with myself without being able to say ‘enough.’ I had to fight back. I committed to it knowing that it would probably cost me, but I felt that I had to do it.”
Arbitration documents showed Lappin asked to be repaid for $287,842.50 in attorney fees but was only awarded half.
“I think that I might break even or maybe paid more than I what I got,” she said. “But it wasn’t about the money. At the time that I started, I knew it would cost me. I didn’t appreciate how much it would cost me. Once you get into it, you’re committed to it.”
The documents said Lappin received another $32,873.20 for breach of contract, $20,545 in back pay, $100,000 for non-economic damages, $143,921 for attorney fees and $17,010 for arbitration fees she paid.
Lappin said she wanted to see the lawsuit go through and refused to accept settlements which would have made her sign agreements to stay quiet about what happened.
“I didn’t want to just step away and have them pay me off,” she said. “The point is, I was treated badly, and what’s going to happen to the next person who comes into the position.”
Temple start
Lappin began her career at Baylor Scott & White in 2013 as a division director for transplants. She grew the program from performing 20 to 30 transplants a year to about 128 in 2017.
“As you ascend the ladder, it becomes more obvious that there is significant discrimination to women,” she said. “I was in charge of the department. To be treated with such disrespect and disdain was not something I’ve ever experienced before.”
In 2017 things started to change for Lappin, who said she had a gut feeling something was wrong.
“It’s that unpleasant feeling you can’t quite put your finger on, but you know it’s something really odd,” she said. “Not being invited to certain meetings. Not being involved in certain decisions that you should be involved in. I was being marginalized in a subtle way.”
Lappin said that male employees at Baylor Scott & White are treated as those able to influence things, and as such, women tend to be overlooked.
“There was both implicit and explicit gender bias at Scott & White,” Lappin said. “It was and is my experience that women are the worst offenders, because of course, men are viewed as the powerbrokers. I witnessed women treating other women badly, and the women physicians weren’t treated with the same level of deference that a male physician would be.”
Male Baylor Scott & White employees hold the power at the hospital, Lappin said.
“A woman doctor has to go in there and kind of be engaged, and be nice, and make sure everyone understands that we’re all going to be team players,” she said. “I didn’t go into the situation thinking of myself as a woman doing the job. I went in doing the job as a transplant surgeon with experience.”
Unexpected termination
In 2018 Lappin was called in for a meeting with administrators, where she said she was ambushed. She later went to human resources and was told to take the day off only to be called into a 7:30 a.m. meeting the next day during which she was fired.
“I was completely gutted,” she said. “I wasn’t even allowed to pack up my office. I had patients who were fresh transplants. But they weren’t mine anymore. It was completely unacceptable behavior in the professional, civilized world.”
Another woman who worked with Lappin said she also saw gender discrimination at the Temple hospital. That woman left the hospital a month after Lappin.
“She went to Tonga for two years,” Lappin said. “The female transplant administrator that had worked closely with me in developing the transplant program was so demoralized by the brutal treatment she endured that she left and went to the Peace Corps.”
That woman was Nance Cooney. She said she witnessed the disparity of treatment.
Administrator’s ordeal
“The double standard was very evident,” Cooney said in an interview with the Telegram. “I was the director of the transplant program as an administrator. I witnessed men yelling and throwing chairs. I found it amusing that Dr. Lappin was let go for bad behavior. I never once saw her raise her voice in front of patients or swear in front of patients.”
After all was said and done, Lappin said, she was not prepared for the emotional cost it took but would do it all over again to bring light to the issue. However, she cautions other women of the toll such lawsuits can take.
“Be prepared that it is a painful fight,” she said. “Be aware of where you’re at in the situation. Can you live with yourself if you don’t fight back? They have to make their decision. I made the decision to move forward.”
Cooney and Lappin are working together again at an Austin area hospital where they are performing transplants again.
“I feel the best revenge is to live well,” Lappin said. “I’m enjoying where I’m working now. I’m happy to mentor other women. I’m trying to change the culture by educating people about being aware of the challenges that people face in the workplace.”