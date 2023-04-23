Parade of Homes

Built by Brandon Whatley Homes, a new house at 274 Glenview Circle in Belton — which sold for $1.4 million — was shown in the 2023 Temple Area Builders Association “Parade of Homes.”

 Larry Causey/Telegram

The 2023 Temple Area Builders Association “Parade of Homes” closed out its second and final tour this past weekend. Visitors paid $10 to see the 19 houses open for the Friday through Saturday tour, located in Temple, Belton, Salado, Rogers, Troy and Moody.

