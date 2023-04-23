The 2023 Temple Area Builders Association “Parade of Homes” closed out its second and final tour this past weekend. Visitors paid $10 to see the 19 houses open for the Friday through Saturday tour, located in Temple, Belton, Salado, Rogers, Troy and Moody.
At 524 La Parra Bend in Temple, Blaine Myer, sales consultant for Keilla Homebuilders, said Sunday that the Hartrick Ranch subdivision was a little further out than their normal construction sites.
“We’ve still been busy,” he said.
With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the 1,700-square-foot house — in the Academy school district — sold for $307,500, he said.
He pointed out the quartz counter top and the craftsman-style mahogany front door. The house has an open kitchen with an island and a lot of cabinet space.
“The market is picking up finally,” he said. “It was down at the end of last year and the very beginning of this year. Interest has come down a little from the peak. Plus, spring is a better time to sell houses. There are more people looking.”
David and Deborah Mason of Temple stopped by this house. They said they also went on the tour last week and were looking for a custom builder.
“We’re not big on the open concept,” he said.
“What happens when you burn the fish?” she said.
They are already working with a designer and are looking for finishers, he said.
“We’re trying to get ideas for what we’re going to put in our new house,” she said. “We’re not downsizing. We want to make plenty of room for the grandkids.”
In the same subdivision, at 614 Seven Springs Drive, Chaann Yandell, new home sales counselor for Kiella Homebuilders, showed visitors the same 1,700-square-foot house design, a model home with furniture. She said a lot of people stopped by.
“They were impressed with the layout and how we have it set up, to give an idea of how to use the space,” she said.
Several mirrors gave the living-dining room the illusion of more depth. The home is a four-bedroom, two-bath. It has a big kitchen with a quartz countertop.
Brandon Whatley, owner of Brandon Whatley Homes, talked to visitors at 274 Glenview Circle in Belton, a home that sold for $1.4 million.
“We were very busy yesterday and today,” he said. “Last weekend not as much. I think there were a lot of things going on in the community competing with us.”
The house has about 4,600 square feet of floor space, he said. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, sits on a one-acre lot with a swimming pool, and has a three-car garage.
Whatley said the market has been stable.
“We tend to be on the higher end of the market,” he said. “This subdivision has larger lot sizes, which a lot of people are looking for.”
The house has a large outdoor living space, he said.
“That’s been very popular,” he said. “People seem to be drawn to that outdoor living.”
The houses in the subdivision range in size from 3,200 to 4,600 square feet, he said, and are not built to the same plan.