A new boardwalk and improvements to an observation deck at Miller Springs Nature Center are part of Temple’s $75 million “Places and Spaces” capital improvement plan, and the design portion of the project likely will begin this summer.
The capital improvement plan was approved last fall and Temple City Council gave the go-ahead Thursday to fund several projects that will start this year.
“There was a wooden boardwalk at Miller Springs years ago, but it was damaged when the Belton Dam spillway was breached in February 1992,” said Kevin Beavers, Parks and Recreation director for the city of Temple. “It washed away, but you can still see some of the concrete pillars.”
Miller Springs Nature Center is a 260-acre natural area in the cities of Temple and Belton. It is located just below the Belton Dam along the Leon River. The center’s land is owned by the U.S. Corps of Engineers and leased to the cities of Temple and Belton.
Allison O’Connor, city spokeswoman, said the boardwalk was rebuilt in the mid 1990s and removed around 2016 after flooding.
“The new boardwalk will be about a third of a mile in length, and it will allow visitors of all ages to enjoy the Nature Center,” Beavers said. “Right now, the route to the scenic overlook is not accessible for those who use walkers or are in wheelchairs. After this project, it will be accessible for everyone.”
Beavers said the boardwalk likely will be built with a synthetic material such as Trex, a composite material used by the city on bridges and decks.
“Trex is engineered to resist fading, scratches and stains,” he said. “It doesn’t rot and maintenance is minimal.”
While the boardwalk will be used by hikers and birdwatchers, its main purpose will be to provide a smooth walk to the scenic overlook, he said.
The current overlook — made of wood — is used to view a historical marker that sits a few feet from the overlook.
The new overlook will feature stonework and prominently display the marker, which provides a bit of the history of Tennessee Valley before it was flooded to create Lake Belton.
Now that the plan to improve the overlook and boardwalk has passed City Council, KPA Engineering will start working on designs, and funding through certificates of obligation bonds should be in place by June.
“This project is a partnership between the cities of Temple and Belton, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Beavers said. “Everything has to be approved by the Corps of Engineers. We will present plans to the local Corps office, and then it will go to their Fort Worth regional office for final approval.”
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said actual construction of the boardwalk likely will begin in fiscal year 2024, which starts in October.