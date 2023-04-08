Miller Springs boardwalk

The existing Miller Spring Nature Center overlook offers beautiful views of the Leon River valley, but the structure is aging and the historical marker is at an awkward angle. The improved overlook will showcase the marker.

 Courtesy photo

A new boardwalk and improvements to an observation deck at Miller Springs Nature Center are part of Temple’s $75 million “Places and Spaces” capital improvement plan, and the design portion of the project likely will begin this summer.