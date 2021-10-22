Jeremiah David Hughes, 38, of Little River-Academy, was indicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact by a grand jury Wednesday.
The charges stem from an incident from July 19, 2018, reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on June 21.
He was in custody at the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
According to police reports, Hughes and the victim were sleeping in the same bed when the girl jumped out of bed and claimed he touched her breast.
The victim’s mother told deputies that Hughes told her the incident was an accident.
“At the time, (the victim) would not open up about the incident, but on June 21, 2021, finally admitted to her mother what happened,” Sheriff’s Department investigator Jaime Rieves said in an arrest affidavit. The victim “advised that they were sleeping in the same bed and when she went to sleep, there was a pillow between them. During the night, the pillow was moved, and she awoke to Hughes’ hand down her pants.”
According to the affidavit, the victim repeated details of the incident and said she was scared and unaware of what was going on but eventually jumped out of bed.
“When (the victim) got up, Hughes started to tell her that he was asleep and the incident was an accident,” Rieves said.
Details of the incident remained consistent when the victim was interviewed by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, the affidavit stated.
During an interview of Hughes, he “adamantly denied that he touched” the girl, the report said.
“He stated that he was asleep when (the victim) woke him and up and that she had told him what he did,” Rieves said in the affidavit.
Other indictments
Other local residents were indicted on various charges:
• Adrian L. Galloway, 44, of Temple, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
• David A. Moore, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.
• Michael A. Rose, 29, of Fort Hood, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• George Niffen, 34, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Johnny J. Lyons, 27, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.