TISD teacher incentive allotments

TISD teacher Holly Ross, center, holding a check at top, was awarded $21,872 on Thursday through the Teacher Incentive Allotment funded by the Texas Legislature. Superintendent Bobby Ott, right, and Ross’ students at Raye-Allen Elementary School are also shown.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

The Temple Independent School District awarded approximately half a million dollars on Thursday through the Teacher Incentive Allotment — a program that the Texas Legislature designed to help pave a path for educators to earn six-figure salaries.

