The Temple Independent School District awarded approximately half a million dollars on Thursday through the Teacher Incentive Allotment — a program that the Texas Legislature designed to help pave a path for educators to earn six-figure salaries.
featured breaking editor's pick
TISD awards nearly $500,000 to teachers through incentive program
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Snakes alive!: Exotic pet store opens on Temple’s north side
- Abbott announces $101.5 million in funding for Bell highway expansion; project could start as soon as 2028
- UPDATE: Florence ISD teen killed in multi-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: 55 evacuated High Point students picked up by parents after grass fire
- Drying out: Stillhouse Hollow Lake level near record low
- Football 2023: Skilled Lake offense ready to chase league title
- Football 2023: Young Temple defense can rely on athleticism
- Man charged in Temple road rage shooting
- COVID case at Bell County Jail leads to complaint
- Salado shooting under investigation