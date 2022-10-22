Voters in Central Texas and across the state can start heading to the polls Monday as locations open for two weeks of early voting.
For the general election this year, Bell County plans on opening seven polling locations for voters to go to. Early voting will take place from Monday until Nov. 4.
This year there will be several elections taking place, including county, state and federal elections.
Desi Roberts, elections administrator for the county, said voters can find their voting precinct and which elections they can cast a ballot in on the election department’s website.
“We publish a sample of every ballot in the county to our website,” Roberts said. “Voters can bring it paper notes or even print our and complete their sample ballot to use as a guide.”
Officials said that Bell County residents do not need to vote at a specific early voting site, but rather can cast their ballot at any of the seven locations.
The ballot locations include the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple; the Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second St.; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road. In Harker Heights, voters can cast their ballot at the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Killeen’s three polling locations are at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; the senior center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop; and the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive.
Voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
Those who intend to go out and vote can first look at how long the line is at each site through the county’s new wait time application. The application can be found at BellCountyTx.com/voting.
Election Day this year for the general election is Nov. 8, with the locations able to be found on the county’s website.
Races
Voters in Bell County this year will have 29 contested elections for state, county and local elections, with the number of races depending on where residents live.
Governor: This year there will be four candidates running for governor in the state with incumbent Greg Abbott, a Republican, facing Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Libertarian Mark Tippets and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.
Lieutenant Governor: Incumbent Dan Patrick, a Republican, faces Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele.
Attorney General: Republican incumbent Ken Paxton will face Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Libertarian Mark Ash.
Comptroller: Republican incumbent Glenn Hegar will face Democrat Janet T. Dudding and Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza.
Land Office: Republican Dawn Buckingham will face Democrat Jay Kleberg and Green Party candidate Alfred Molison Jr.
Agriculture Commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller will face Democrat Susan Hays.
Railroad Commissioner: Incumbent Wayne Christian, a Republican, will face challengers Luke Warford, a Democrat, Green Party candidate Hunter Wayne Crow and Libertarian Jaime Andres Diez.
State Supreme Court: This year, the state has three seats up for grabs on its Supreme Court.
Republican Debra Lehrmann will face Democrat Erin A. Nowell and Libertarian Thomas Edward Oxford for the Place 3 seat. In Place 5, Republican Rebeca Huddle will face Democrat Amanda Reichek. In Place 9, Republican Evan Young will go up against Democrat Julia Maldonado.
State Court of Criminal Appeals: Republican Scott Walker will head up against Democrat Dana Huffman for Place 5, while Republican Jesse F. McClure III will face Democrat Robert Johnson for Place 6.
3rd Court of Criminal Appeals: For the Place 4 seat, Republican Lesli R. Fitzpatrick will go against Democrat Rosa Lopez Theofanis.
State Senate District 24: Republican Pete Flores will face Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod.
State Rep. District 54: Texas House District 54 includes a portion of Bell County. Incumbent Republican Brad Buckley will face challenger Jonathan Hildner, a Democrat.
State Rep. District 55: In Texas House District 55, which is in Bell County, Republican incumbent Hugh Shine of Temple will face off against Democrat Tristian T.D. Sanders.
Bell County Court at Law No. 2: Incumbent Republican John Mischtian will face challenger Kurt Glass in the Bell County Court at Law No. 2 race.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2: Republican Steve Harris will face Democrat Nicola James to replace current JP Bill Cooke.
County Commissioner Precinct 2: Incumbent Republican Bobby Whitson will face challenger Stacey Wilson, a Democrat.
County Commissioner Precinct 4: To replace outgoing Commissioner John Driver, Precinct 4 voters in the Killeen area will choose between Republican Chris Bray and Democrat Louie Minor.
Bell County Water Control District No. 1: Precinct 1 will have Ricky Wilson face John Fisher for the seat, while Precinct 6 will see Rob Robinson face off against Charles L. Wilson Jr.
Marijuana decriminalization: This year, voters in both Killeen and Harker Heights will have the chance to decriminalize marijuana in their cities through Proposition A on both ballots.
Nolanville City Council: Voters in Nolanville will have a choice between Patrick L. Ramsdell and Dennis K. Biggs this year for City Council Seat No. 3.
Morgan’s Point Resort: This year Morgan’s Point Resort has Position 6 on its Council up for grabs, with Roxanne Stryker facing James “Jimbo” Snyder.
The city also will have two propositions for voters. Proposition 1 would reauthorize a property tax rate of 0.25% for street maintenance, while Proposition 2 would adopt the city’s home rule charter.
Gatesville Independent School District: Voters in Gatesville ISD will have a choice between three candidates for the school board, Cheyeene Kizer, Ginger Kinsey and Mary Anne Leib.