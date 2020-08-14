A motorist who stopped to assist with a crash, and was struck and killed trying to provide traffic control on Interstate 14, was identified Friday.
Jakob Aton, 22, of Science Hill, Ky., was standing in the roadway attempting to direct traffic around the crash, a Texas Department of Public Safety report said.
The news release noted that troopers responded to a major fatality crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Investigating troopers revealed that a minor collision had occurred between two vehicles on IH-14. A 2015 Chevrolet Cruz approaching the crash scene was unable to avoid a collision and struck Aton as he was attempting to direct traffic. Aton was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge Garland Potvin.