Thirteen Belton ISD students will advance to a state competition after winning a recent regional history competition.
Heart of Texas Regional History Fair awards include:
Trijae Bilbo, Annie Brown, Lydia Droege, Isabelle Howson and Victoria Slazar-Canales from North Belton Middle School placed first in the “Junior Group Documentary” category for their project “Ameri- ca’s Secret: The Debate, Failure and Consequences of Japanese Internment.” This project also earned the Baylor Film and Digital Media Department Award, the Bell County Museum Award and the McLennan County Historical Commission Award.
Kay Baker, Emily Jeong and Hailey Woodward from Lake Belton Middle School placed first in the “Junior Group Website” category for their project “NAACP: The Fight for Equality.” This project also earned the Baylor Law School Award and the Waco Chapter of The Links Inc. Award.
Kevin Thomas from Belton New Tech @Waskow placed third in the “Senior Paper” category for his project “Unit 731: Spurring Debates of Medical Ethics and Ultimately Strengthening International Diplomatic Relations.”
Celetia Carroll and Zoe Motz from Belton New Tech placed first in the “Senior Group Exhibit” category for their project “The Amistad.” This project also earned the Waco Chapter of The Links Inc. Award.
Isaiah Devasure, Kaden Lehrmann and Jisella Wightman from Belton High School placed first in the “Senior Group Website” category for their project “The Memory of the Civil War: The United Daughters of the Confederacy.”
Liam Bower, Joshua Ely, Aiden Orsag and Ezekiel Ramirez from Belton New Tech placed third in the “Senior Group Website” category for their project “The Evolutionary Kerfuffle.”
Alyssa Waters and La’Mayia Riggins from Belton New Tech earned the Texas German Society-Heart of Texas Chapter Award for their project “Gutenberg’s Press.”
Advancing projects will be considered at the Texas History Day competition in Austin on April 23.