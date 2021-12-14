Two suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries are sought by the Temple Police Department.
Surveillance video showed at least one involved in a vehicle burglary Nov. 3 in the 8700 block of Stonehollow Drive.
The video showed an unknown subject approach a vehicle, make entry, and remove items from inside the vehicle before leaving, according to a news release. Officers also observed other subjects walking around the neighborhood.
Anyone with information can call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.