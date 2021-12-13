BARTLETT — The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The post, located at 300 W. Bell St., features a new sign that was recently donated by Bartlett Independent School District. The new sign, secured to the building, is closer to the street and provides greater visibility, post officials said.
The post said community members are invited to a warm, freshly prepared breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast plates are sold with a suggested donation of $5.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to support local programs, such as Bartlett Boy Scouts, Bartlett Baseball Club, Boys State, scholarships for local students, and other activities.