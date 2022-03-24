A Temple barbecue restaurant could be a total loss after it caught fire Thursday afternoon, but a timely warning saved workers from a butane tank explosion.
The fire burned It’s All Good BBQ & More, located at 617 S. 22nd St. near its intersection with Avenue H.
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said the city received a call about the fire at 12:51 p.m. and arrived on scene only a few minutes later. Firefighters arrived to the burning restaurant with 12 units, including 27 personnel, after an initial grass fire report was called in.
Soto said the building was badly damaged and estimated that it could turn out to be a total loss.
“Judging from the collapsed trusses and stuff like that I would venture to say that is pretty close to the estimate,” “But, we won’t know for sure until everything is over and done.”
Warning helped staff
Cheryl Green, an employee at the restaurant, said she and another employee were helping two customers when a passerby ran into the restaurant.
“While we were in there working a ‘city man’ came by and he said, ‘Get out, your back is on fire,’” Green said. “We were going to go back in there and get our stuff. By the time our customers and us got out, the whole back was on fire and the butane tank blew.”
The exploding tank, which was used by the restaurant for its barbecue pit, destroyed the southern side of the building and left a gaping hole.
While she was thankful to get out unharmed, Green said it was sad to see the place she has worked at for the past 10 years burn down.
The building, Green said, has been standing in the neighborhood ever since she was born. She said the building was constructed around 1950, having changed hands and previously serving as a grocery store to the community.
Green said she and the others would have never known about the fire if the passerby, who she doesn’t know the name of, had not come in.
“I thank God for him,” Green said. “I am going to look for him and I have got to tell him thank you. There was no smoke coming into the building or nothing.”
Soto said city officials are still working to locate the person who alerted restaurant staff. That person could be a city worker or an Oncor employee, he said.