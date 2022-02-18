The Temple Police Department will hold a free children identification card event Saturday.
The Kiddo Card event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the police department’s lobby, 209 E. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The child identification cards are “are important because, in the event a child is separated from their family, the ID card will serve as a resource to help officers locate the child,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release. “Oftentimes during an emergency, parents may not have access to a current photo or information of their child, which is where the ID card is useful.”
Officers will issue free ID cards to children ages 2-15 at the event. The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, weight, thumbprint and the child’s emergency contact information.
Parents or guardians must be present at the event to fill out the child’s information and receive the identification card.
The police department encourages parents to use ID cards as a learning tool to teach children their full name, address, phone number and parents or guardians information.