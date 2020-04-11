Julie Sullivan headed to New York on Saturday.
This may be the trip of a lifetime, but not for the reasons most would assume.
Sullivan, a respiratory therapist who lives in Temple, will start work Monday in a Brooklyn hospital. She’s taking an eight-week leave of absence from her job at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin.
She primarily works with children at Dell, but she knows how to work with adults, which will be her focus while in New York.
There have been calls for medical staff from other states to go to New York to help out its over-worked health care systems.
While the first novel coronavirus cases in the United States showed up in Washington state, it didn’t take long for New York to become the epicenter of the pandemic in this country. As of Friday, New York had 159,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,844 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
Sullivan said she had kept in touch with a respiratory therapist she had worked with in Dallas, but now works in Brooklyn.
“He talked about how bad things were and how desperately they needed help,” she said. “He sent out a survey used by Gov. Cuomo to gauge the number of people who could volunteer.”
Sullivan filled out the survey and will be volunteering with the public health system, taking on five eight-hour shifts. She also has a contract with a university hospital in Brooklyn where she will be working with COVID-19 patients.
She will be living in a hotel and transportation will be provided. Sullivan said another respiratory therapist she worked with in Dallas and who now works in Ohio will be in Brooklyn at about the same time.
Sullivan said she was told the situation at the hospitals is bad.
“I was told to get as emotionally strong as possible, because there are going to be a lot of deaths,” she said.
Having worked in the field for 15 years, Sullivan said she has seen many children die.
“I don’t know how ready you can be for something like that,” she said, “but I think I’m as ready as I’m going to be.”
Sullivan has five children. The youngest is 21 and is at home.
“They are worried that I’ll get the virus and I won’t come home, but they are also very proud of me,” she said.
Her oldest, Ryan, is in his first year of medical school in Indianapolis. He sent her a text telling her the definition of courage is being afraid of something and doing it anyway.
“You volunteered to take care of these patients and you’re going to do great,” Ryan wrote. “It takes courage to walk toward the fire and you should be very proud of yourself.”
There was no one thing that moved Sullivan to take on this mission. She had been reading posts from friends and it tugged at her heart.
“I started praying about it, wanting to go help,” she said. “One day, all these doors flew open for me to be able to go and do this.”
Those working in health care don’t always know all of the circumstances or everything they could be exposed to before walking through a door to see a new patient.
A concern has been having enough protection. Sullivan has been making calls looking for sources of masks and gloves she can take with her. There are other unknowns, including the availability of laundry facilities to wash scrubs. She doesn’t know what her responsibilities are in regard to food.
Just in case, Sullivan is packing beef jerky, a jar of peanut butter, some protein bars and some Tide Pods.
“I know they are grateful we’re coming,” Sullivan said. “They are working more hours than they are supposed to and they are worn out.”
Sullivan and her friend from Ohio will be working the night shift.
“It will be nice to know someone to go to work with and to lean on, when needed,” she said.
Sullivan said she is feeling peaceful in this decision and she welcomes all prayers and positive thoughts regarding this undertaking.