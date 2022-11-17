Not a single parking spot was left open as more than 700 Temple area residents spent their Thursday morning at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center to support Altrusa International of Temple.
It was the nonprofit organization’s first Taste of the Holidays event — a luncheon and fashion show that featured garments provided by Brickwood Boutique, Christy’s of Salado, Susan Marie’s of Salado and Zooty’s of Temple — since 2019.
“Today was amazing,” Kathy Folley, the president of Altrusa International, told the Telegram. “We haven’t been able to do Taste of the Holidays for a couple of years and this club just went over the top. We missed it because this is where our club members bond as we’re putting all this together and where the community comes out to support us.”
This year’s theme was “Comfort and Joy.”
“We don’t ever set a specific goal for fundraising,” Folley said. “We just try to get as much as we can because 100% of the proceeds that we make today will go back into our projects. They’re not used for administrative costs at all. It is strictly for projects and student scholarships.”
Last year, Altrusa International of Temple was able to award 10 $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors.
“Altrusa International is a service organization,” Folley said. “Our goal is to go out into our own communities and make them better. So we love the fact that our community can come out and enjoy this event knowing that the money that they spent is just going to go back into this community.”
Deborah Hicks, a longtime Altrusa International of Temple member, has enjoyed the opportunities those funds have allowed her to impact her neighbors for the better.
“A lot of times we will go with other groups to places like Hope for the Hungry, The 411 House, Helping Hands Ministry of Belton and Amy’s House,” she said. “So we learn about a lot of things that are happening in Temple and try to support them.”
Although she is not an Altrusa member, Judge Cari Starritt-Burnett, who presides over the 169th District Court in Bell County, enjoyed the opportunity to support local philanthropy.
“I came with (Prater, Ridley & Llamas - Attorneys at Law) today, who are one of the sponsors, and we have enjoyed the fellowship of everybody that we’re hanging out with today,” she said.
Starritt-Burnett noted how Thursday marked one of the largest Altrusa events that she has attended to date.
“I have been coming on and off for about 10 years and I loved how big today was,” she said. “I mean, the room was full, the dance team was wonderful and the food was of course fabulous like it is every year. This is a great fundraiser by a great charity. They are kind of the source of making sure the money goes to the right people.”