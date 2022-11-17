Taste of the Holidays fundraiser

The 2022 Taste of the Holidays event, held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple, draw more than 700 people.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

Not a single parking spot was left open as more than 700 Temple area residents spent their Thursday morning at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center to support Altrusa International of Temple.

