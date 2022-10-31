The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation raised more than $150,000 during its annual red carpet event last month at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.
This year’s theme was “Havana Nights” and featured a dinner, silent and live auctions, and a performance by Texas country singer Jared Johnson — an alumnus of both Belton High School and the Killeen Civic Theater.
“This was one of our major fundraisers for the year, and the community really showed up,” Danny Vela, BEEF’s vice president of marketing and events, said. “It was great to see everyone come together and invest in Belton ISD’s students and staff in this way. And it was just plain fun.”
Career and Technical Education students from Belton High School and Lake Belton High School constructed the table decorations and provided desserts, while Tiger Media students photographed the evening.
“We always try to include student participation in our events because they are the reason we’re raising money,” Vela said. “Seeing them in action is a great reminder of our ‘why.’”
Last school year, BEEF awarded approximately $309,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from Belton High School and Belton New Tech @Waskow, and nearly $100,000 in grants to Belton ISD staff.
These awards were 100% funded by private donors.
“Our donors appreciate the impact they are able to make by financially investing in Belton students and staff,” BEEF president Ellen Burnett said. “We are grateful for their partnership and continued generosity. It truly makes a difference in the lives of so many in our community.”
Shanon Gish, a digital information specialist at Southwest Elementary in Belton, was among the list of recipients after she submitted a grant application with the hopes of expanding the bilingual book collection on campus.
“As our bilingual readers grow in their native language, they are needing higher level books,” she said. “So these will be for my third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. They are hungry for books. They check them out, so they will be excited.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith has repeatedly emphasized his appreciation for BEEF.
“Our partnership with BEEF is a reflection of our belief that learning experiences for our students are enhanced through the engagement of our community,” he said during a school board meeting last summer. “We can’t thank BEEF enough, and the community members who give generously to BEEF, for their ongoing, never wavering support of Belton ISD students and staff.”