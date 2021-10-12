A Belton man is charged with a state jail felony after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a friend who had given him a ride around town.
Joseph Carroll Copeland, 41, arrested Saturday for the two-year-old incident, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a motion to revoke his probation. His bonds totaled $65,000, jail records showed.
Copeland is charged in connection with a May 9, 2019, incident, according to an arrest affidavit.
Copeland called a friend that day and asked her to give him a ride.
The pair was out running errands when they stopped at the Cefco convenience store at 605 N. Third St. in Temple, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that Copeland asked her to go inside the store and get him a drink, which she did.
“When she returned, she observed that Copeland and the vehicle were gone,” Temple Officer Keith Smith said in the affidavit.
Two days later, Copeland was spotted with the vehicle by police officers at the Cefco store at 1022 W. Village Road in Salado, just off southbound Interstate 35.
“Video from the Cefco showed Copeland operating the vehicle when he arrived at that location,” Smith said.