Amid the years of divisions and contentious splits in the national psyche, perhaps Quanah Parker can be a spirit guide to reconciliation.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s new traveling photo exhibit, “Quanah Parker Exhibit, One Man, Two Worlds” about the Comanche chief can serve as a bellwether for new understanding.
The display will be on view until April 15, at the museum located at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B.
Parker and his life story touched the lives of Bell County folks, but in unusual ways, including a Temple man who in 1969 claimed to be the last living person to have known the chief.
Parker (ca. 1845-1911) was the last chief of the Quahada Comanche Indians, son of Peta Nocona and Cynthia Ann Parker (ca. 1825-ca. 1871). “Much can be learned from the dramatic story of Quanah and his mother, Cynthia Ann,” said Angela Martin, museum curator.
His mother, a white woman, was kidnapped as a young girl by Comanches in May 1836, when her family lived at Fort Parker in what is now Limestone County. After repeated opportunities to return to her family, she refused, explaining that she loved her Comanche husband and children too much to leave them.
Her son, Quanah, became a major figure both in Comanche resistance to white settlement and, later, in the tribe’s adjustment to reservations. Thus, he and his mother were split between two cultures.
“Over the years, she became wife to a Comanche chief and mother to children, including Quanah. After Cynthia Ann was taken back by Texas Rangers, Quanah became one of the most important Comanche leaders both in war and peace,” Martin added. “The photo exhibit tells this story of the lives of these two persons caught between two different worlds.”
“Special recognition must be given to the Comanche Nation and the many members of the Parker family for keeping this story alive and sharing materials and information,” she said.
Ben Tahmahkera, great-great grandson of Quanah, has provided special inspiration for the project.
Perhaps Parker’s most significant role was a reconciler-in-chief. William Carroll Riggs (1856-1924) settled in northwest Bell County in 1858 in an area now part of Fort Hood. The next year, nomadic tribes killed his parents and kidnapped his sisters. Riggs’ life was filled with further hardships and hard work on his ranch.
Yet, when he learned that Parker would be appearing at a Fort Worth livestock show in 1909, he wanted to meet him, although Parker would have been a boy at the time of the Riggs massacre. There in Fort Worth, Riggs and Parker spent several hours talking about the past, according to a Riggs’ descendant. Their conversation was never recorded, but apparently Riggs felt closure afterward.
Although his people never named him chief, Parker was appointed by the federal government as overseer of the Comanche Nation, a primary emissary of southwest indigenous Americans to the U.S. By the 1860s the Quahadas (“Antelopes”) were known as the most aloof and warlike of the various Comanche bands.
Parker’s reputation was based on his ability to persuade the Quahada Comanches to go into the reservation without a battle, then to negotiate grass leases with Texas ranchers that helped tribes keep their land.
That’s where Kosciusko Monroe “K.M.” Anderson (1883-1981) of Temple, a Santa Fe Railway shop machinist, met the chief over piles of stolen wood.
In a 1969 interview with an Oklahoma historian, Anderson related a story from his boyhood that shaped his life as an adult.
In 1894, Anderson was living with his family in a sod house in Greer, Okla., an expansive treeless prairie where wood was a scarce commodity. Several neighbors formed fuel-gathering expeditions, sometimes venturing onto the Comanche reservation.
On one excursion, they were discovered by the Comanches with several wagons filled with purloined wood and Anderson armed with a muzzle-loading shotgun guarding their plunder.
“Suddenly we were stopped by a group of Indian braves from a nearby camp, where there were some 500 Indians,” Anderson said.
They demanded that Anderson’s party pay $6 for each load; the settlers refused.
“A big, bronzed Indian climbed up on my wagon, took the gun away from me and fired it into the air. Then he dragged me off the wagon. I was kicking, screaming and biting for all I was worth,” Anderson said.
Anderson was taken to the nearby camp, where he was held in payment for the wood.
“I can’t remember too well what went on, but there was a lot of argument between their interpreter and our men,” he said.
Finally, Chief Quanah Parker arrived to settle the fray.
“He told his men to release me,” Anderson said. “He told the Indians to throw all the wood off the wagons. Then, they set fire to it. We were then free to return to our homes without any wood and certainly pretty well scared.”
That wasn’t the end of Anderson’s connection to Parker. “For years, I sent a Christmas card to Quanah Parker as a kind of ‘thank you’ for releasing me that day.” After Parker’s death, Anderson continued to send a card to his grandson.
When the Quahada chief was dying, his family summoned a physician. But Parker also called in the tribal medicine man to attend his last breaths.
“In his final hours in a mixed-up world, Quanah went to join the Great Father, and his mortal remains were deposited in the bosom of Mother Earth,” according to an eyewitness.
Finally, Quanah Parker’s two worlds — White and Native American — merged.