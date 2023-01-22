Temple exhibit

The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s new traveling photo exhibit, “Quanah Parker Exhibit, One Man, Two Worlds” about the Comanche chief can serve as a bellwether for new understanding and reconciliation. The display will be on view until April 15, at the museum located at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B.

 Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum

Amid the years of divisions and contentious splits in the national psyche, perhaps Quanah Parker can be a spirit guide to reconciliation.